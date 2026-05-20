BDX Droids Returning to Disneyland as “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Hits Theaters
The lovable droids actually appear in the new Star Wars film!
On the same day as The Mandalorian and Grogu releases in theaters, the lovable BDX Droids, who feature in the film, will be returning to Disneyland.
What's Happening:
- After appearing at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disneyland last year, the BDX Droids are returning home to the Disneyland Resort to once again appear at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- Playful and curious, these droids-in-training are learning on the job, taking on new challenges, and having a bit of fun as they team up and show off their unique and lovable personalities.
- Did you know that the droids have names too? They are Red, Oskar, and Grek.
- They'll be roaming around to delight guests beginning this Friday, May 22 – the same day that The Mandalorian and Grogu releases in theaters.
- This is a poignant return, as these same droids actually appear in the new movie.
- Disney did not state whether this is a temporary or permanent return, nor how long they'll be sticking around for.
- Also on May 22, Star Wars fans on both coasts can pick up an adorable BDX Droid popcorn bucket.
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on Friday, May 22. Ahead of the film's release, check out our Star Wars expert Mike's review.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A special event will kick off a number of ways for Disneyland guests to Celebrate Soulfully this summer.
- As part of Kids Rule Summer festivities, some new dance parties are coming all across the Disneyland Resort.
- Later this summer, Disneyland guests can once again embark on a popular guided tour that is set to make a comeback in a new, reimagined way.
- Disneyland guests will once again be able to Park Hop at any time beginning Saturday, June 6.
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