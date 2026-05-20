Disneyland Set to Celebrate Soulfully This Summer with Limited Time Experience and Special Downtown Disney Event
It all starts later next month.
As Disneyland reveals their slate of summer fun, a special event will kick off a limited time offering that will give guests a chance to Celebrate Soulfully.
What's Happening:
- Set to return for a second year at the Downtown Disney District next month, Disney On The Yard Presents Yardfest: Part of Celebrate Soulfully celebrates the culture and traditions of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with energetic drum major performances featuring Drum Major Mickey Mouse.
- The special Downtown Disney celebration takes place on June 19.
- The special event serves as the kickoff to “Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes,” a limited-time celebration beginning June 19 through July 19, showcasing experiences that celebrate Black heritage and culture through music, food, and art at the Disneyland Resort.
- Guests will be able to enjoy Summer Vibes Concerts in the Park on select days at the Paradise Garden Bandstand at Disney California Adventure, presenting live acts across a variety of genres including Top 40, Jazz, Caribbean, Zydeco, and more.
- On Fridays and Saturdays, Paradise Gardens will feature special character greeting opportunities and live variety acts.
Celebrating Soulfully at Disneyland:
- Summer isn't the only time that those visiting the Disneyland Resort can Celebrate Soulfully.
- Disneyland Resort strives to create a culture of inclusion, so guests and cast members feel seen through attractions, entertainment, food, holidays and cultural celebrations.
- Throughout the year, guests of all ages are invited to celebrate the powerful stories, rich history and vibrant songs of Black heritage with a variety of uplifting experiences.
- The exciting slate of activities expands with additional, limited-time offerings in February for Black History Month and in June (like those above) for Black Music Month.
- The best band on Buena Vista Street, Five & Dime, delivers pizzazz to Disney California Adventure. Female vocalist Dime and her accompanying jazz quintet perform hits of the 1920s and 1930s.
- At Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park, guests may cross paths with Black Panther or train with Black Panther’s loyal bodyguards in “The Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje.”
- At select times in the afternoons and evenings, guests may see Joe Gardner from Pixar Animation Studios’ Soul playing jazz tunes in the lobby of Pixar Place Hotel.
- To see all the fun for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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