Photos: Disneyland's New Mickey's Park Rangers Activity Book Includes All Sorts of Quests

The booklet will be available to guests as of May 22.

Beginning May 22, you can pick up a Mickey's Park Rangers Activity Book from select retail shops on the west side of Disneyland park. At today's Kids Rule Summer media event, we got an early look at it the booklet and what it includes.

The rather substantial 37-page booklet features a list of quests to complete comprised of self-guided games that families can do together, with stamps available for each one completed. This in turn can get you a keepsake sticker.

Most of the tasks are around Frontierland and New Orleans Square, with a number of opportunities on Tom Sawyer Island.

You can also find a list of quests back on shore at the Rivers of America and the different boats that run along it.

And from there, you can pop on over to Fowler's Harbor and maybe grab a bite at Harbor Galley while completing a quest.

And lastly, you'll want to jump on the Disneyland Railroad in New Orleans Square, which includes a few quests of its own.