Photos: Construction Walls Go Up for New "Coco" Attraction at Disney California Adventure

Early work is now visible behind Pixar Pier as Disney begins construction on the upcoming Coco attraction

Construction is officially moving forward on the highly anticipated Coco attraction at Disney California Adventure, as new construction walls have now appeared around the future project site at Pixar Pier.

The walls mark one of the first major visible signs of work beginning on the upcoming attraction inspired by Coco, which was first announced by Disney as part of the ongoing expansion and evolution of Disney California Adventure.

Guests visiting Pixar Pier can now spot the walls stretching from Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta and continue toward the nearby Incredicoaster track, across from Silly Symphony Swings.

While the walls themselves are mostly neutral, there are several colorful panels and orange accents throughout the area to help blend them into the vibrant Pixar Pier atmosphere. The theming also includes marigolds along with Miguel and his loyal dog Dante, offering an early visual tease for the attraction’s future presence in the park.

Disney has not yet revealed an official opening timeframe or attraction name for the Coco-themed ride, though the company has previously shared a few details about the experience. According to Disney, guests will journey into the Land of the Dead while hearing beloved songs from the film and encountering Audio-Animatronic characters inspired by the movie’s colorful cast.

Earlier this year, we spotted some construction on the backside of Disney California Adventure across from the Pixar Place Hotel.

The Coco attraction is expected to become a major addition to Pixar Pier and Disney California Adventure overall, bringing one of Pixar’s most visually stunning and emotionally beloved films to life in a large-scale park experience for the first time.

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