Photos: Disneyland Summer 2026 Food Item Overview

Get a look at some the many tasty treats that can be found in the months to come.

At today's Kids Rule Summer media event at Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place got a nice overview of many of the special food items to choose this summer across Disneyland. Some of these limited time items have already been available, while some are newer - including those tied to the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Docking Bay 7: Adelphi Cheesy Noodles with Fried Chicken (NEW)

Bounty Bun with Spiced Beef and Pork (NEW)

Youngling Cheesy Noodles with Fried Tip-Yip (NEW)

Surabaya Valley Greens Chicken Salad

Grogu Cookies

Kat Saka's Kettle: Outpost Popcorn Mix

Troubadour Tavern: Pizza Girls Baked Potato

Mini All-Beef Hot Dog

Magic "Asparagus" Pretzel

Poffertjes! Poffertjes!

Pavlova Parfait

Mud Cake Cold Brew

Tiana's Palace: Sweet Heat Beignet Chicken Sandwich

Jolly Holiday Bakery: Celebration Matterhorn Macaroon

Mickey Hat Cookie

Lemon Chiffon Tea

Red Rose Taverne: 70th Stuff

Sparking Peach Punch

Cafe Daisy: Chicken Bacon Ranch Flop-Over

The Miss Daisy

Harbour Gallery: Yuzu Lemonade