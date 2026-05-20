Photos: Disneyland Summer 2026 Food Item Overview
At today's Kids Rule Summer media event at Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place got a nice overview of many of the special food items to choose this summer across Disneyland. Some of these limited time items have already been available, while some are newer - including those tied to the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
Docking Bay 7: Adelphi Cheesy Noodles with Fried Chicken (NEW)
Bounty Bun with Spiced Beef and Pork (NEW)
Youngling Cheesy Noodles with Fried Tip-Yip (NEW)
Surabaya Valley Greens Chicken Salad
Grogu Cookies
Kat Saka's Kettle: Outpost Popcorn Mix
Troubadour Tavern: Pizza Girls Baked Potato
Mini All-Beef Hot Dog
Magic "Asparagus" Pretzel
Poffertjes! Poffertjes!
Pavlova Parfait
Mud Cake Cold Brew
Tiana's Palace: Sweet Heat Beignet Chicken Sandwich
Jolly Holiday Bakery: Celebration Matterhorn Macaroon
Mickey Hat Cookie
Lemon Chiffon Tea
Red Rose Taverne: 70th Stuff
Sparking Peach Punch
Cafe Daisy: Chicken Bacon Ranch Flop-Over
The Miss Daisy
Harbour Gallery: Yuzu Lemonade