Photos: Earl of Sandwich and Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby Construction Looks Close to Complete at Downtown Disney

The new two-story building holding the eateries is located near the Disneyland Hotel.

While at Downtown Disney today at the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place got a look at the latest progress on the new building that will hold Earl of Sandwich and Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, with the structure looking like it's rather close to completion, including multiple signs for both eateries now installed.

This new 2-story/two restaurant building is located on the West Side of Downtown Disney near Disneyland Hotel.

When opened to the public, the building will serve as the Downtown Disney debut for Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, described as a British-themed gastropub that "will bring the vibrant energy of swinging ‘60s London and Ramsay’s signature dishes to the Disneyland Resort."

Befitting Ramsey's bold reputation, The Carnaby actually had its first signage up months ago, even as most of the building facade was yet to be finished.

Earl of Sandwich of course has a long history at Downtown Disney that has included an amusingly large number of ever-changing locations in recent years.

After vacating its last fixed location a few months ago, inside the former home of La Brea Bakery (which has now been torn down, as Porto's is being built), and currently occupying a popup location, this new building should, at last, give Earl a permanent home.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino