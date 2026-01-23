Photos: Signage for Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby Installed at Downtown Disney
We hope they'll have plenty of lamb sauce!
Signage for The Carnaby, the new joint venture between Earl of Sandwich and Gordon Ramsey, has been installed on the new building in Downtown Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Earl of Sandwich and Chef Gordon Ramsay are teaming up to introduce Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby. This new British-themed gastropub will bring the vibrant energy of swinging ‘60s London and Ramsay’s signature dishes to the Disneyland Resort.
- Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby will sit atop the new Earl of Sandwich location that is currently being built on the west end of the district. It’s set to become a go-to gathering spot for guests of Downtown Disney, offering an eclectic blend of British hospitality and elevated pub favorites.
- Signage for the new restaurant was recently installed on the building, also revealing an open-window view above.
- You can see how the signage varies slightly in style and placement from what was showcased in the concept art.
- Stepping inside, you’ll be transported to London’s famous Carnaby Street at the height of the ‘60s cultural revolution. Plush interiors, bold British pop art, and the sounds of “British Invasion" rock bands set the scene for a groovy, glamorous escape.
- Learn more about the deliciousness that awaits when Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby opens soon.
- An official opening date has not been revealed, but given how far along the construction has progressed, we'd wager to bet it will be this year.
