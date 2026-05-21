Take Flight Aboard the New Sequences on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland

The Mandalorian and Grogu have taken over the Millennium Falcon, bringing more interactivity and re-rideability to Smugglers Run.

Ahead of its official debut tomorrow on both coasts, we had the chance to check out the new updates to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disneyland.

The changes begin as you reach the pre-show, featuring the Hondo Ohnaka animatronic. Chewbacca is still working with Hondo, having made a deal that the wookie can leave the ship with him and it will be safe. However, as you can see in the new video below, as soon as Chewbacca is no longer on the transmission, Hondo turns to the guests who are set to go on a smuggling operation, and says "I found you a ship!", tying more into Hondo's pirating nature.

Pilots, Gunners and Engineers are then briefed by The Mandalorian, with the assistance of Grogu, before boarding the Falcon.

For first-time riders and seasoned smugglers alike, understanding each role can make the difference between returning to Batuu as heroes, or limping back with a heavily damaged ship and disappointed crew members. Guests, specifically Engineers, make the choice of which planet to travel to – be it Bepsin, Coruscant or Endor. Below, we have videos of each of the combinations.

Tatooine & Coruscant

Tatooine & Endor (Death Star Ruins)

Tatooine & Bespin

Get more info on how each of the three roles aboard the Falcon have changed with this new update – and check it out for yourself beginning tomorrow, May 22, at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

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