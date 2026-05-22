For Real Life? A First Look at Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station
Oh biscuits, this is going to be popular.
We are just days away from Bluey's grand arrival at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and as such, we are getting a first look at what to expect when she and her sister, Bingo, arrive at the Walt Disney World theme park.
What's Happening:
- Bluey is set to arrive at Disney's Animal Kingdom in a matter of days, and as such, we're getting our first look at her and her sister, Bingo, in their new home at Conservation Station.
- Those familiar with the area at Disney's Animal Kingdom can see how the space, surrounded by the veterinary care facilities as well, has taken on a new aesthetic to match the acclaimed hit series, Bluey.
- Based on the first look, much of the Bluey fun takes place in the center of the space, utilizing the rock work and planters inside the area.
- Arriving on May 26 and staying beyond Cool Kids' Summer, guests will be able to play games and dance with Bluey and Bingo as part of "Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station"
- To get there, guests will have to take the Wildlife Express train from the village of Harambe in the park's Africa section, taking their journey to Conservation Station.
- Once in Conservation Station, guests can play games and dance with the popular characters in activities that have a fun animal twist - like Butterfly Keepy Uppy.
- Elsewhere, guests will also be able to meet with animal friends from Bluey and Bingo's native homeland of Australia at "Jumping Junction."
- Upon its opening on May 26, guests will need to join the virtual queue to experience Bluey’s Wild World at Conservation Station, the Wildlife Express Train, Jumping Junction, and the Animal Care experiences at Conservation Station.
- Guests can request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app at either 7 a.m. or 10 a.m.
- To request to join the virtual queue at 7 a.m., valid admission is required and a theme park reservation to Disney’s Animal Kingdom is required. You do not need to be in Disney’s Animal Kingdom when joining.
- To request to join at 10 a.m., valid admission to Disney’s Animal Kingdom is required. You must be in Disney’s Animal Kingdom to join.
- If you'd like to check out all the Bluey Fun at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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