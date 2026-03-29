Visit World of Frozen From Your Own Home With New Disney+ Special

And join the directors of Frozen 3 to do so!

Can't make it to Paris? Disney+ subscribers can now see a bit of the new World of Frozen for themselves thanks to a short new special.

What's Happening:

To celebrate the new World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris, a new edition of Disney+ Insider is arriving on the streaming platform taking us into the new land at the park.

Featuring a behind the scenes look at the new area of the park, viewers will join the directors of the upcoming Frozen 3, Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy, for an immersive walk-through.

The gates are open and the magic feels real as viewers stroll through Arendelle Village, discover hidden gems, and maybe even find a spot where Olaf can thrive - even in summer.

Viewers will hear exclusive behind-the-scenes insights from the directors themselves, pointing out every corner of the land and the secrets and stories they may tell.

The special arrives just in time as the new World of Frozen is now open for guests to enjoy at Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris.

In fact, as part of the opening, we were there and able to hear from Lee and Correy (and others!) during a special panel that went behind the scenes of the creation of the new land, and you can check that out below!

You can also see plenty more from the World of Frozen here at Laughing Place, including the signature attraction of the land, Frozen Ever After. Not to mention all the new merchandise and entertainment options as well.

Disney+ Insider: World of Frozen is now available on Disney+.