Photos/Video: Witness A Royal Encounter in the New World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World

A new offering will soon be available to guests for the first time in....ever.

Located in the heart of Arendelle castle, guests visiting the new World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris will have the unique opportunity of meeting and greeting Anna and Elsa themselves!

Guests will be able to walk through an immersive queue before getting to meet with Anna & Elsa themselves inside a room, complete with the North Mountain (and Elsa's ice castle) as a backdrop outside the window behind them.

What fans will really love though is the recreation of the art and hallways they know of the castle from the hit films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Frozen and Frozen 2.

They'll also be sure to point out the family photo, prominently featured in the film, featuring Anna, Elsa, and their parents. No spoilers here though for the nearly 13 year old film. Yes, it's been that long!

Check out the full experience in our video below!

Nearby, there is plenty of World of Frozen and Frozen merchandise to be found. As the new identity of the park is revealed to guests, we've also gotten a peak at some of the new logo merchandise, and merchandise attached to the new Raiponce Tangled Spin in the new Adventure Way area of the park. We've also already taken a journey on the new Frozen Ever After attraction in World of Frozen.