Walt Disney World Summer 2026 Ticket and Resort Offers

Disney+ subscribers, Florida residents, and resort guests can all save on Walt Disney World vacations this summer and fall.

Summer is shaping up to be one of the best times to visit Walt Disney World Resort thanks to a wave of new ticket discounts, hotel savings, and subscriber-exclusive offers now available for 2026 travel dates.

What’s Happening:

Whether guests are planning a quick getaway, a full resort vacation, or are a Florida resident planning a last-minute trip, Disney has rolled out multiple ways to save throughout the summer and early fall season.

If you’re thinking about planning a Disney vacation, we highly recommend working with Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney vacation planning needs. Their team can help guests navigate resort options, ticket deals, dining reservations, and vacation packages while taking the stress out of planning a Walt Disney World trip.

One of the standout offers this year is the return of the popular 4-Day, 4-Park Magic Ticket. The ticket allows guests to visit all four Walt Disney World theme parks for as low as $109 per day plus tax. The offer is valid for travel between May 26 and October 3, giving visitors the chance to experience Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park at a reduced price point.

Disney is also introducing an After 2 P.M. Ticket option for guests who prefer spending evenings in the parks rather than rope-dropping attractions in the morning. The two-day ticket starts at $235 plus tax, while a three-day version starts at $329 plus tax. These tickets are available for arrivals between May 26 and July 29.

Subscribers to Disney+ can unlock another exclusive deal this summer. Eligible guests can book rooms at Disney's All-Star Sports Resort starting at just $99 per night for stays between June 21 and August 15. The value resort continues to be a favorite for budget-conscious travelers looking to stay on Disney property while still receiving resort guest perks.

Florida residents are once again getting some of the biggest savings of the season. Multi-day Florida Resident tickets start at: 4-Day Ticket: $259 plus tax 3-Day Ticket: $239 plus tax 2-Day Ticket: $219 plus tax

These offers are available for arrivals from May 17 through October 3.

In addition to ticket discounts, Florida residents can save up to 35% on Disney Resort hotel stays when booking four nights or longer between July 30 and October 3.

Disney Resort hotel guests can also take advantage of broader summer resort savings. Standard guests can save up to 30% on select Disney Resort hotels, while Annual Passholders can save up to 40% on stays of four nights or more during the same July 30 through October 3 travel window.

These discounts arrive during a particularly exciting time for Walt Disney World, with new entertainment offerings, seasonal experiences, and major additions continuing across the resort throughout 2026.

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