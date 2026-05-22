Photos: Celebrate “Toy Story 5” with New Merchandise Arriving at Walt Disney World’s Cool Kids' Summer
There’s a Disney Trading Pin in my boot!
Toy Story 5 is taking on a main role at this year’s Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World! Fans visiting the event will be able to shop a new hootinest and tootinest selection of merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Cool Kids' Summer is back at Walt Disney World for another season of unforgettable fun at the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Also happening this summer is the premiere of Toy Story 5!
- Fans looking to dive into some toy-filled fun this summer have plenty of opportunities to do that, including a Jesse’s Roundup takeover of the Magic Kingdom’s Diamond Horseshoe.
- Well, what about commemorating your playtime at Cool Kids' Summer?
- Today, during a preview of the summer event, Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the amazing Toy Story 5 merchandise arriving just in time.
- The collection features a wide array of items including youth apparel, collectible pins, toy sets, and more!
- Take a look below!
- Cool Kid’s Summer will run at Walt Disney World from May 26 through September 8, 2026.
- For those looking for help planning their next magical adventure, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
- Plus, don’t miss Toy Story 5 when it hits theaters June 19th!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c51ND9Hdbw0
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Yee Haw! Get a First Look at Jessie’s Roundup Coming to Walt Disney World’s Cool Kids' Summer
- Soarin' Across America Soundtrack Now Available on Streaming Services
- Exceeding Expectations: Do Dual Short-Turnaround Successes Mark a New Direction for Imagineering?
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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