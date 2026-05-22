Photos: Celebrate “Toy Story 5” with New Merchandise Arriving at Walt Disney World’s Cool Kids' Summer

Toy Story 5 is taking on a main role at this year’s Cool Kids' Summer at Walt Disney World! Fans visiting the event will be able to shop a new hootinest and tootinest selection of merchandise.

What’s Happening:

Cool Kids' Summer is back at Walt Disney World for another season of unforgettable fun at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Also happening this summer is the premiere of Toy Story 5!

Fans looking to dive into some toy-filled fun this summer have plenty of opportunities to do that, including a Jesse’s Roundup takeover of the Magic Kingdom’s Diamond Horseshoe.

Well, what about commemorating your playtime at Cool Kids' Summer?

Today, during a preview of the summer event, Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the amazing Toy Story 5 merchandise arriving just in time.

The collection features a wide array of items including youth apparel, collectible pins, toy sets, and more!

Take a look below!

Cool Kid’s Summer will run at Walt Disney World from May 26 through September 8, 2026.

For those looking for help planning their next magical adventure, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Plus, don’t miss Toy Story 5 when it hits theaters June 19th!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c51ND9Hdbw0

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