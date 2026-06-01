Pressed Coins Featuring The Electric Mayhem and More Rock and Roll into Disney's Hollywood Studios

This set follows another collection that was available during the construction period.

Now that Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is officially open, a new set of pressed coin collectibles has arrived.

What's Happening:

  • During the transition between Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and Starring The Muppets, Disney's Hollywood Studios offered a set of pressed coins that featured some familiar Muppets with an "Under Construction 2026" tagline.
  • With the updated attraction now open to guests, a new set of coins has also premiered.

  • Each of these pressed coins features the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster logo in the upper right, with "Starring The Muppets" (including the Muppets logo) in the bottom center.
  • There are eight coins in total, including members of The Electric Mayhem.
  • The full set includes:
    • Kermit
    • Miss Piggy
    • Dr. Teeth
    • Animal
    • Lips
    • Zoot
    • Floyd Pepper
    • Janice
  • Notably, none of the characters featured in this set were part of the "Under Construction" collection.
  • Coins in this collection can be purchased individually or in two sets of four (the top four on the list or the bottom four on the list).
  • A single coin can be chosen for $1 in cash. If you prefer to use a credit card, you'll need to purchase a set of four for $4.
  • These pressed coins can be found behind the info kiosk at the corner of Hollywood and Sunset, across from the Brown Derby.

More Muppets:

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning