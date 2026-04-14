Get Ready for Fuzzy Mayhem! The Muppets Plush and Keychain Collectibles are Coming to Disney Store

*Most* of the gang is here. Hopefully, this will lead to future drops featuring other characters!

It’s been a big week for Muppets fans! Yesterday, we were treated to news about the current changes being made to Rock 'N’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and now Disney Store is bringing a line of plush characters and keychains to shoppers.  

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What’s Happening:

  • If you’ve ever wanted to create your own version of The Muppet Show, Disney Store is the perfect place to get started! This week, it will roll out a fabulous collection of Muppets plush and keychains of the beloved crew, and you’re going to want every single item!
  • Eight fan-favorite characters are featured in this drop that will be available online via Disney Store. Some characters are only available as plush, others just as keychains, and a few will be offered as both. 
  • The lineup includes plush and keychains of: 
    • Kermit
    • Miss Piggy
    • Fozzie Bear 
  • Plush pals of:
    • Animal 
    • Gonzo
    • Swedish Chef
  • Keycain collectibles featuring: 
    • Rowlf
    • Sam Eagle
  • In addition to being featured on the Coming Soon page, Disney Store shared the news (along with a video) on their social platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok. 
  • Muppets Plush and Keychain will be available at Disney Store on April 15. It appears this will be a standard release and is anticipated to drop at 12:00 a.m. PT. 
  • Pricing has not yet been announced.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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