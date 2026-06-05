Crunch-Chow: Disney Parks Unveil Lightning McQueen Popcorn Bucket for "Cars" 20th

Zoom on over to Disneyland and Walt Disney World!

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Cars, Lightning McQueen is racing towards the Disney Parks as a new popcorn bucket.

What’s Happening:

Back on June 9th, 2006, Disney fans were invited into the fast moving and, admittedly, strange world of Cars as it debuted at theaters.

Following Lightning McQueen as he finds himself stuck in the small Route 66 town of Radiator Springs, the movie became an instant classic in the Pixar lineup.

As the film celebrates it’s 20th anniversary, Disney Parks has announced on X that a new Lightning McQueen popcorn bucket is headed to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

In a short video clip, the light-up popcorn bucket can be seen driving around Disney California Adventure’s Cars Land.

With moving wheels, the souvenir comes to life even more as it drives around the recreation of Radiator Springs.

Hey, guest 👋 You ready? 🏎️ The Cars 20th Anniversary: Lightning McQueen Bucket is racing to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort starting June 9 🍿 pic.twitter.com/HyKHIPKNZD — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 4, 2026

The souvenir is set to arrive on the anniversary, becoming available on June 9th at both resorts!

Don’t miss out on this special edition 20th anniversary Cars popcorn bucket.

For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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