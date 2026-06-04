Disney H2O Glow After Hours Brings Powerline-Inspired Treats and More to Typhoon Lagoon

Taking place on select nights through September 5, Disney H2O Glow After Hours is back at Typhoon Lagoon for the summer!

The first Disney H2O Glow After Hours event of 2026 was held at Typhoon Lagoon on Monday, and Disney is just now sharing some delicious new treats available for guests to purchase on event nights.

What’s Happening:

Guests can look forward to magical late-night parties throughout the summer, giving them an opportunity to enjoy the tropical Disney water park with shorter wait times.

Returning on select nights from June 2 through September 5, the fan-favorite event with a bit of throwback fun specifically takes place on 13 nights this years, offering even more weekend dates.

For the event, attendees can enjoy some imaginative new menu items – many of which feature a nod to Powerline from A Goofy Movie – including: Churro Rings – Typhoon Tilly's



Pizza Egg Rolls – Typhoon Tilly's

Pork Tamale – Typhoon Tilly's

Turkey Calzone – Leaning Palms

Frozen Hot Honey Lemonade – Typhoon Tilly's and Leaning Palms

Mini Pretzels – Leaning Palms

Sloppy Max Sliders – Leaning Palms

Snack Box – Typhoon Tilly's and Leaning Palms

Complimentary ice cream novelties, popcorn, and beverages are available at Leaning Palms, Snack Shack, Surf Doggies, and Tropical Amity Outpost during the event.

This after-hours party turns the water park into a beach bash extravaganza, creating an energetic atmosphere with waves and pulsating beats.

Those in attendance will be able to have some fun not only in the glowing slides and attractions of Typhoon Lagoon, but with an expanded lineup of rare and iconic characters. Powerline Max, Chip 'n' Dale as the Rescue Rangers, Scrooge McDuck, Launchpad McQuack, and more will all be joining the fun at the DJ Dance Party.

Tickets start at $85 plus tax for adults, $65 for kids ages 3-9. There is a 20% discount for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.

For more information and to get tickets, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.

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