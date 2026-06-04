Brunch Gets a Steampunk Twist: The Edison Introduces Weekend Brunch at Disney Springs
The Edison is introducing a new brunch experience on weekends only at Disney Springs.
The Edison at Disney Springs has launched a brand-new weekend brunch, offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
What's Happening:
- Known for its steampunk-inspired ambiance, inventive cocktails, and live entertainment, The Edison is introducing a vibrant new brunch experience at Disney Springs, featuring live music.
- The new menu features a mix of brunch favorites and signature specialties, including:
- The Early Bird – Buttermilk fried chicken and Belgian waffle with cherry pepper maple syrup
- French Toast – Bread pudding-style French toast topped with berries and cream
- Big Ol’ Biscuit Sando – House-made biscuit stacked with sausage, bacon, eggs and cheese
- Sticky Monkey Bread – Apple-cinnamon brioche pull-apart with toffee caramel
- Guests can also sip on brunch-inspired cocktails including:
- Piggyback Maple Old-Fashioned – WhistlePig PiggyBack bourbon, maple syrup, pecan liqueur and bacon garnish
- Bloody Mary – Grey Goose vodka, bacon, blue cheese olive and gem lettuce
- Mimosas – Available with orange, pineapple, grapefruit or watermelon juice
- From the opening sounds of live music to the final sip of a handcrafted cocktail, The Edison’s new brunch aims to transform a typical weekend meal into a memorable experience.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Are you ready for H.U.M.A.N. Day? Walt Disney World has announced new details surrounding how guests fit into the story of the upcoming Monstropolis land.
- Some changes are afoot as a refurbishment descends upon the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.
- Toy Story 5 is just a few weeks away, and D23 Gold Members can see it early with freshly announced advance screenings in Florida and California.
- A new Soarin' Across America T-Shirt is now available at EPCOT, alongside some other patriotic tees.
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