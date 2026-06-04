Brunch Gets a Steampunk Twist: The Edison Introduces Weekend Brunch at Disney Springs

The Edison is introducing a new brunch experience on weekends only at Disney Springs.

The Edison at Disney Springs has launched a brand-new weekend brunch, offered every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

What's Happening:

  • Known for its steampunk-inspired ambiance, inventive cocktails, and live entertainment, The Edison is introducing a vibrant new brunch experience at Disney Springs, featuring live music.
  • The new menu features a mix of brunch favorites and signature specialties, including:
    • The Early Bird – Buttermilk fried chicken and Belgian waffle with cherry pepper maple syrup
    • French Toast – Bread pudding-style French toast topped with berries and cream
    • Big Ol’ Biscuit Sando – House-made biscuit stacked with sausage, bacon, eggs and cheese
    • Sticky Monkey Bread – Apple-cinnamon brioche pull-apart with toffee caramel
  • Guests can also sip on brunch-inspired cocktails including:
    • Piggyback Maple Old-Fashioned – WhistlePig PiggyBack bourbon, maple syrup, pecan liqueur and bacon garnish
    • Bloody Mary – Grey Goose vodka, bacon, blue cheese olive and gem lettuce
    • Mimosas – Available with orange, pineapple, grapefruit or watermelon juice
  • From the opening sounds of live music to the final sip of a handcrafted cocktail, The Edison’s new brunch aims to transform a typical weekend meal into a memorable experience.

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