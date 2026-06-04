Disney Characters Arrive as Walt Disney World's Treehouse Villas Undergo Refurbishment

Because the actual woods outside, lamps that looked like trees, and rustic charm weren't enough to sell you on the Treehouses before.

One of the most unique lodgings at the Walt Disney World Resort is getting a dose of Disney character in a new refurbishment on each of the Treehouse Villas.

What's Happening:

Some changes are afoot at a fan-favorite resort hotel at Walt Disney World as a refurbishment descends upon the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.

The Treehouse Villas have long been a go-to for many Walt Disney World guests and Disney Vacation Club members, and just like many of the other hotels across Walt Disney World, are getting an injection of character into their room.

No, we don't mean their own identity as the Treehouse Villas have long been among the most unique offerings at the Walt Disney World Resort. We mean that some animated characters will soon be appearing in the decor in the villas - similar to Moana at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, The Incredibles at Disney's Contemporary Resort, etc.

In a new video, you can see some of the new additions. This includes the mice from Cinderella carved into the furniture, art featuring Todd and Copper from The Fox and the Hound above a bed, Maximus from Tangled n the woods in another room, and Aurora's woodland friends from Sleeping Beauty in another.

This all goes hand in hand with a color palate and look evoking natural materials - not entirely unlike what was already there before.

Take a look at some of the changes in the new video below.

The process of refurbishing the Treehouse Villas is taking place over the next few months at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa.

Each Treehouse Villa is a standalone three-bedroom home away from home, complete with full kitchen and living room. Each villa is in the middle of a forest setting along the shores of the Sassagoula River at Walt Disney World, close to Disney Springs as part of Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa. Though it is considered part of that resort, the Treehouse Villas have a separate entrance, and internal transportation to the main features of the hotel.

For more information and to book your stay at this or any other Walt Disney World hotel, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!