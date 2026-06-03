"Toy Story 5:" D23 Unboxes Gold Member Advance Screenings
See the film two days ahead of its official theatrical debut.
Toy Story 5 is just a few weeks away, and D23 Gold Members can see it early with freshly announced advance screenings in Florida and California.
What’s Happening:
- Set to hit theaters on June 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.
- Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.
- Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.
- While regular Disney fans will have to wait until the 19th, D23 is offering its Gold Members the chance to check out the film early!
- Taking place on June 17th at the AMC Theatres locations at Disney Springs and Southern California’s Orange Outlets, Gold Members will be about to dive into Toy Story 5 at 7PM local time.
- The event will run $18 per person, and includes a ticket to the film and vouchers for a regular popcorn and fountain drink.
- Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, June 5th at 10AM PT/1PM ET.
- You can grab tickets at the official D23 website.
- For those looking for extra help planning their magical adventures to either coast, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More D23:
- D23 for Free? Enter for Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- D23 Unveils New Merchandise Collection Featuring Parks and Classic Characters
- D23 Hosting Genovian Pop-Up Experience at the Original Filming Location of "The Princess Diaries"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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