"Toy Story 5:" D23 Unboxes Gold Member Advance Screenings

See the film two days ahead of its official theatrical debut.

Toy Story 5 is just a few weeks away, and D23 Gold Members can see it early with freshly announced advance screenings in Florida and California.

What’s Happening:

Set to hit theaters on June 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

While regular Disney fans will have to wait until the 19th, D23 is offering its Gold Members the chance to check out the film early!

Taking place on June 17th at the AMC Theatres locations at Disney Springs and Southern California’s Orange Outlets, Gold Members will be about to dive into Toy Story 5 at 7PM local time.

The event will run $18 per person, and includes a ticket to the film and vouchers for a regular popcorn and fountain drink.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, June 5th at 10AM PT/1PM ET.

You can grab tickets at the official D23 website.

For those looking for extra help planning their magical adventures to either coast, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More D23:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning



