D23 Unveils New Merchandise Collection Featuring Parks and Classic Characters
Disney fans looking to wear their fandom proudly have a brand-new collection to explore. D23 has unveiled an expansive new merchandise lineup packed with apparel and accessories inspired by beloved Disney characters and attractions.
The new collection offers something for nearly every type of Disney fan, blending vintage-inspired artwork and fan-favorite characters across a wide range of products. Available to all shoppers, the lineup includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, tote bags, travel mugs, ceramic mugs, and metal water bottles featuring iconic Disney characters and attractions. Let’s take a look at some stand-outs amongst the large collection that just released:
D23 Mickey Two-Sided Hoodie- $74.95
D23 Fan Club Logo Hat - $29.95
D23 Mad Hatter Shirt - $31.95
Mickey Hat - $22.95
D23 Sun Bonnets Two-Sided Shirt - $36.95
D23 Miss Piggy Shirt - $31.95
D23 Fan Club Logo Water Bottle - $43.95
D23 Gold Member Insulated Tumbler - $36.95
D23 Character Collage Tote Bag - $27.95
D23 Mad Hatter Mug - $19.95
D23 Miss Piggy Insulated Tumbler - $36.95
D23 Sun Bonnets Mug - $19.95
The new merchandise collection is available now through D23 Official Website via Zazzle while supplies last.
More D23 News:
- D23 Hosting Genovian Pop-Up Experience at the Original Filming Location of "The Princess Diaries"
- Photos: "Alice In Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Screening Held by D23 on Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank
- D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Teased for Singapore