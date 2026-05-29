D23 Unveils New Merchandise Collection Featuring Parks and Classic Characters

The latest D23 lineup includes apparel, drinkware, and collectibles inspired by iconic Disney characters and attractions.

Disney fans looking to wear their fandom proudly have a brand-new collection to explore. D23 has unveiled an expansive new merchandise lineup packed with apparel and accessories inspired by beloved Disney characters and attractions.

The new collection offers something for nearly every type of Disney fan, blending vintage-inspired artwork and fan-favorite characters across a wide range of products. Available to all shoppers, the lineup includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, tote bags, travel mugs, ceramic mugs, and metal water bottles featuring iconic Disney characters and attractions. Let’s take a look at some stand-outs amongst the large collection that just released:

The new merchandise collection is available now through D23 Official Website via Zazzle while supplies last.

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