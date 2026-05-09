Photos: "Alice In Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Screening Held by D23 on Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank

This was the second public screening of the restoration after last week's TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood.

Today I attended a special 75th anniversary screening of Walt Disney Productions' beloved (and newly restored) 1951 animated feature Alice in Wonderland at the famous Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, via a ticket Laughing Place purchased through D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. Below are my photos from the event.

I arrived at the Walt Disney Studios lot around 11:30 AM this morning, parked in the Zorro lot, walked my way past that instantly recognizable water tower, and made my way to the check-in area for this D23 event.

Included in the ticket price were a nice Alice in Wonderland 75th anniversary credential with today's date on it and a limited-release Cheshire Cat pin.

Guests were first led to the Frank G. Wells building, where arts-and-crafts stations were available, in addition to the Starbucks being open.

I made a complimentary sand art bottle to take home, and also received a D23 button proclaiming myself "the ultimate Disney Alice in Wonderland fan," which I don't believe is true. But it's nice to have anyway.

It's always cool to see the multiplane camera and other Disney filmmaking tech on display in the Frank G. Wells building's lobby.

Around 12:30 it was time to head over to the lot's movie theater, where the event's key art was being displayed on the LED screen above the entrance. There was also another D23 backdrop available outside as a photo op.

Once settled inside the theater, D23 Vice President Michael Vargo gave an introduction, and reminded us that no video or photos would be allowed during the fascinating 50-minute presentation that followed. But those in attendance did learn quite a bit about Disney's restoration process, and rest assured that the studio's classic animated films are in good hands. It was also great to see the debut of the similarly restored original trailer for Alice in Wonderland on the big screen.

After the movie, guests found the Cheshire Cat outside posing for meet-and-greet photos against a fun themed backdrop inspired by the film.

The restored Alice in Wonderland (1951) is now available to own on 4K disc.