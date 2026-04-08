"Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Screening to Be Hosted by D23 On the Walt Disney Studios Lot

Curiouser and curiouser!

It's been three-quarters of a century since Walt Disney Animation Studios released its beloved classic Alice in Wonderland, and next month D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will be celebrating with a special screening at the place where it all began in Burbank, California. More details below.

What's happening:

  • D23: The Official Disney fan club has announced a 75th anniversary screening of the newly restored 1951 Alice in Wonderland on the afternoon of Saturday, May 9.
  • The screening will take place on the famous Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank. Tickets for the screening will go on sale this Friday, April 10 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time via D23's official website, and they cost $79 each for general D23 members or $69 each for D23 Gold Members.
  • Themed activities and a character meet-and-greet will also be available at the event, in addition to an opportunity to shop at the Walt Disney Studio Store.
  • Attendees can also choose to include a 25-minute walkthrough tour of the Walt Disney Studios Film Archive that same morning. The combined tickets for the screening and tour will cost $109 each and are available only to D23 Gold Members.
  • All ticket types will include a limited-release Alice in Wonderland anniversary pin featuring the Cheshire Cat.

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino