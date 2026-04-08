"Alice in Wonderland" 75th Anniversary Screening to Be Hosted by D23 On the Walt Disney Studios Lot
Curiouser and curiouser!
It's been three-quarters of a century since Walt Disney Animation Studios released its beloved classic Alice in Wonderland, and next month D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will be celebrating with a special screening at the place where it all began in Burbank, California. More details below.
What's happening:
- D23: The Official Disney fan club has announced a 75th anniversary screening of the newly restored 1951 Alice in Wonderland on the afternoon of Saturday, May 9.
- The screening will take place on the famous Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank. Tickets for the screening will go on sale this Friday, April 10 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time via D23's official website, and they cost $79 each for general D23 members or $69 each for D23 Gold Members.
- Themed activities and a character meet-and-greet will also be available at the event, in addition to an opportunity to shop at the Walt Disney Studio Store.
- Attendees can also choose to include a 25-minute walkthrough tour of the Walt Disney Studios Film Archive that same morning. The combined tickets for the screening and tour will cost $109 each and are available only to D23 Gold Members.
- All ticket types will include a limited-release Alice in Wonderland anniversary pin featuring the Cheshire Cat.
- For additional details on this Alice in Wonderland event and to purchase tickets this coming Friday, be sure to visit the official D23 website.
More D23 News:
- Gold Members of the fan club have access to early screenings of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- You can also see the Beauty and the Beast musical during D23 Night in Los Angeles.
- Check out everything announced so far for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026, which takes place this summer in Anaheim.