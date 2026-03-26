Everything Announced for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is back this August – and we've got all the details.

Get ready Disney fans, as D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is set to take over Anaheim once again this August for a weekend of Disney magic, exciting reveals, and more. Today, we received a number of new details regarding the event, which we’ve neatly gathered together in this post. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

You can also catch up on all of this news in the latest episode of Laughing Place Pulse:

Set to conclude the weekend with a bang, this year’s Disney Legends inductees have been revealed.

Among the inductees this year are The Jonas Brothers, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway, Susan Egan, and now-former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 16 at the Honda Center and will once again be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

To see the full list of inductees and find out more details, click the link above.

Tickets are set to go on sale a week from today on Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m. PT and fans will be able to purchase full weekend tickets or day passes.

Charter Gold Members will be able to purchase tickets even earlier, beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT for a 24-hour window.

A priority purchase window for D23 Gold Members on Essential, Choice, and Complete plans will start on Thursday, April 2, at 10 a.m. PT.

New this year is the D23 Fan Pass – Afternoon Only ticket, offering later day entry to the Anaheim Convention Center.

Presentations at the Honda Center

As with 2024's event, there will be a marquee presentation at the Honda Center each day, featuring stars, storytellers, and unforgettable surprises: The Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday The Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday The Disney Legends Award Ceremony on Sunday



New Experiences on the Show Floor

All-new experiences on the show floor include: Mundo Pixar: The D23 Experience , providing fans with a special D23 preview of the immersive walk-through experience touring worldwide, featuring life-size sets of some favorite Pixar films ESPN and the Road to the Super Bowl , highlighting the intersection of sports and entertainment activations inspired by Bluey, Camp Rock 3, The Simpsons a standout display featuring Mickey F1 and a Formula 1 car

Ravensburger will be hosting the Disney Lorcana Challenge Championship Qualifier , where the winner earns a guaranteed seat at the 2027 Disney Lorcana North American Championship.

, where the winner earns a guaranteed seat at the 2027 Disney Lorcana North American Championship. Walt Disney Archives: Uncrated is an all-new exhibition on the show floor that invites intrepid fans to uncover an unforgettable journey into the vast and hidden warehouses of the Walt Disney Archives — spaces previously reserved for access to Disney archivists, alone.

The Return of D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort and Disney Jr. Let's Play! Party

Before the event officially kicks off, D23 Day at Disneyland Resort will officially kicks off the weekend on Thursday, August 13.

The event will include a Disney Legends Cavalcade, giveaway of complimentary Mickey Mouse ear hats (while supplies last), magical surprises, and more.

Plus, Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party returns for a one-day special event tailored to families with young children at Disney California Adventure featuring live entertainment, Disney Jr. characters and activities, and fun photo opportunities.

Special D23 Events Throughout the City of Anaheim

Leslie Iwerks, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the recent film, Disneyland Handcrafted, will be premiering a brand new documentary at this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

The new documentary will offer fans an exclusive first look at a powerful new Disney story told through her singular lens.

Not much else is known at this time about the new film, only that it is due to debut at the event in August.

D23 Members can now submit their entries for a change to participate in this cosplaying and costume making event.

Set to take place on Saturday, August 15, D23 Members can enter into one or both of the two categories: Solo Entry and Cast of Characters.

The costumes must draw inspiration from across all the worlds of Disney – including Pixar, The Muppets, Disney Parks, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Hulu Originals, 20th Century Studios, and more!

Select finalists will be invited to participate at the live event for a chance to win up to $2,300.

Additionally, these finalists will have the opportunity to win the fan-favorite Audience Choice Prize, as well as the new Innovation and Technology Prize.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event takes place in Anaheim, California on August 14–16, 2026.