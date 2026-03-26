Walt Disney Archives: D23 Invites Gold Members to Exclusive VIP Tour of Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action

Plus, a reception will be available for those who don't attend the tour.

Ahead of August’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, D23 Gold Members can celebrate the grand opening of the Walt Disney Archives newest exhibit Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action Reference.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 is hosting the grand opening of the Walt Disney Archives’ new exhibition Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action at Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim, CA.
  • The exhibition features rare photos of live performers alongside their animated counterparts, plus costumes, artwork, and interactive displays.
  • The exhibit explains how live-action reference adds depth, realism, and personality to animated stories.
  • D23 Gold Members can jump into the exhibit with exclusive VIP tours. 
  • Running at 3PM and 3:30PM, guests will be able to get an exclusive look at the exhibit. 
  • VIP Tours include guided walkthroughs led by a Walt Disney Archives archivist, highlighting actors’ performances and the work of Disney animation staff.
  • The D23 Member preview is set to take place on August 8th, with tickets going on sale March 27th at 10AM PT. 
  • Tickets will run Gold Members $25 each and can purchase a ticket for themselves and one guest. 
  • D23 members without VIP tickets can attend a public reception starting at 4PM in the Muzeo Courtyard. You can make a complimentary RSVP for the reception at D23’s official website

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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