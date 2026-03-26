Walt Disney Archives: D23 Invites Gold Members to Exclusive VIP Tour of Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action
Plus, a reception will be available for those who don't attend the tour.
Ahead of August’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, D23 Gold Members can celebrate the grand opening of the Walt Disney Archives newest exhibit Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action Reference.
What’s Happening:
- D23 is hosting the grand opening of the Walt Disney Archives’ new exhibition Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action at Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center in Anaheim, CA.
- The exhibition features rare photos of live performers alongside their animated counterparts, plus costumes, artwork, and interactive displays.
- The exhibit explains how live-action reference adds depth, realism, and personality to animated stories.
- D23 Gold Members can jump into the exhibit with exclusive VIP tours.
- Running at 3PM and 3:30PM, guests will be able to get an exclusive look at the exhibit.
- VIP Tours include guided walkthroughs led by a Walt Disney Archives archivist, highlighting actors’ performances and the work of Disney animation staff.
- The D23 Member preview is set to take place on August 8th, with tickets going on sale March 27th at 10AM PT.
- Tickets will run Gold Members $25 each and can purchase a ticket for themselves and one guest.
- D23 members without VIP tickets can attend a public reception starting at 4PM in the Muzeo Courtyard. You can make a complimentary RSVP for the reception at D23’s official website.
Read More D23:
- On-Sale Soon! Disney Announces Ticket Information for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- A Week of Magic in and Around the Anaheim Convention Center for the Return of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- 2026 Disney Legends Class Revealed
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