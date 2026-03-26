A Week of Magic in and Around the Anaheim Convention Center for the Return of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

We've got our first glimpse into what fans can expect during this year's D23 Fan Event and in the week leading up to it.

We've got more details on what to expect from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event both on the show floor and beyond, as the magic expands for a weekend of fun in and around Anaheim.

What's Happening at the Convention:

Today, D23 revealed the ticket sale information for this year's Ultimate Disney Fan Event, as well as who will be in the 2026 class of Disney Legends inductees.

As with 2024's event, there will be a marquee presentation at the Honda Center each day, featuring stars, storytellers, and unforgettable surprises: The Disney Entertainment Showcase on Friday The Disney Experiences Showcase on Saturday The Disney Legends Award Ceremony on Sunday



All-new experiences on the show floor include: Mundo Pixar: The D23 Experience , providing fans with a special D23 preview of the immersive walk-through experience touring worldwide, featuring life-size sets of some favorite Pixar films ESPN and the Road to the Super Bowl , highlighting the intersection of sports and entertainment activations inspired by Bluey, Camp Rock 3, The Simpsons a standout display featuring Mickey F1 and a Formula 1 car

Ravensburger will be hosting the Disney Lorcana Challenge Championship Qualifier , where the winner earns a guaranteed seat at the 2027 Disney Lorcana North American Championship.

, where the winner earns a guaranteed seat at the 2027 Disney Lorcana North American Championship. Walt Disney Archives: Uncrated is an all-new exhibition on the show floor that invites intrepid fans to uncover an unforgettable journey into the vast and hidden warehouses of the Walt Disney Archives — spaces previously reserved for access to Disney archivists, alone.

is an all-new exhibition on the show floor that invites intrepid fans to uncover an unforgettable journey into the vast and hidden warehouses of the Walt Disney Archives — spaces previously reserved for access to Disney archivists, alone. Guests will have the chance to explore themed displays featuring shipments of iconic props, costumes, and puppets from some beloved films, television series, and theme parks, which span generations of history at The Walt Disney Company.

What's Happening Beyond the Convention:

We're also learning more about some of the fun that will surround the event throughout the weekend.

Before the event officially kicks off, D23 Day at Disneyland Resort will officially kicks off the weekend on Thursday, August 13.

will officially kicks off the weekend on Thursday, August 13. The event will include a Disney Legends Cavalcade, giveaway of complimentary Mickey Mouse ear hats (while supplies last), magical surprises, and more.

Plus, Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Party returns for a one-day special event tailored to families with young children at Disney California Adventure featuring live entertainment, Disney Jr. characters and activities, and fun photo opportunities.

returns for a one-day special event tailored to families with young children at Disney California Adventure featuring live entertainment, Disney Jr. characters and activities, and fun photo opportunities. Prior to that, other events leading up to the main event include: Walt Disney Archives presents: Capturing Life, Creating Character: The Art of Live-Action Reference at Muzeo on Saturday, August 8 D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District on Tuesday, August 11 D23 Night at Angel Stadium on Wednesday, August 12

Plus, Downtown Disney will also feature special offers, discounts, and themed fun throughout the week

Additional details on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including programming and shopping information, will be announced in the months leading up to the event.

A Chance to Win Prizes:

The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes: Fantastic Prizes has returned with unforgettable rewards and once‑in‑a‑lifetime opportunities, continuing the tradition of delivering exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer.

A few of the extraordinary prizes include: Be among the first to sail during the inaugural season of Disney Cruise Line’s recently announced ship, Disney Believe. The chance to embark on a National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures trip to Kenya, Africa and experience all it has to offer, including going on a safari to see beautiful lions in celebration of the upcoming landmark series Lion (working title) from Jon Favreau, set to debut on Disney+ and Hulu later this year Win a 3-day, 2-night trip to Los Angeles, California to attend the red-carpet world premiere of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

Additional prizes will be revealed in the months leading up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.