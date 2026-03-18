Disney Believe Officially Announced as Disney Cruise Line's Ninth Ship
The Disney Believe will be a part of Disney Cruise Line's Wish class of ships.
The name of Disney Cruise Line's ninth ship was just announced during new CEO Josh D'Amaro's first Annual Shareholders Meeting.
What's Happening:
- The fourth ship in the groundbreaking Wish class will officially be called the Disney Believe – where beloved stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars surround families from the moment they step on board.
- Like its sister ships — the enchantment-themed Disney Wish, adventure-themed Disney Treasure, and heroes and villains-themed Disney Destiny — the Disney Believe will have its own unique motif: one of promise and possibilities.
- Some of the stories teased to be brought to life aboard the new include Encanto, Frozen, Snow White, Moana and The Little Mermaid.
- The Disney Believe is expected to debut in late 2027 – with more information expected to be shared in the coming months.
- Disney Cruise Line is currently in a period of massive growth, having debuted the Disney Destiny last year and the Disney Adventure just this month, marking the company's first ship docked in Asia.
- The ongoing expansion will grow the fleet to 13 ships by 2031, which will culminate with the introduction of a brand-new class of ships and a ship operated by Oriental Land Co., the operators of the Tokyo Disney Resort, both in 2029.
Follow along with our Live Blog from the 2026 Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
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