D23 Returns to Anaheim Packing District for a Y2K Throwback Night

The World Taste event returns to the historic food hall with 2000s-themed trivia, DJ sets, and global bites.

D23 has announced the return date of a fan-favorite tradition: D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District. This celebration serves as the unofficial kickoff for the week of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

  • The historic Anaheim Packing District will transform into a nostalgic celebration of the early 2000s on August 11, 2026.
  • Relive the golden era of Disney Channel Original Movies and '00s flicks with a live DJ and themed trivia sessions throughout the night.
  • Celebrate the diversity of Anaheim’s culinary scene from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with curated bites from over 30 artisans.
  • Fans can purchase a 7-taste Adventure Pass or a 4-taste Petite Pass to sample food across the Packing House, MAKE building, and Farmers Park. Use code Y2K for a discount.
  • While hosted by D23, this event is open to all guests
  • The event spans four landmarks, including the 1917 marmalade factory (MAKE) and the iconic citrus packing warehouse.
  • We had a full event recap of the D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District event in 2024.
  • Stay tuned to anaheimpackingdistrict.com/worldtaste for specific trivia categories and start times.

A Citrus Legacy: The History of the Anaheim Packing House

  • The centerpiece of the event, the Anaheim Packing House is a preserved piece of California's citrus era.
  • Built in 1919 by the Anaheim Citrus Fruit Association, it served as a hub for washing, grading, and packing Sunkist oranges to be shipped across the country via the adjacent Southern Pacific Railroad.
  • By the mid-20th century, as the post-WWII housing boom transformed orange groves into the suburbs that now surround Disneyland, the facility fell into disuse.
  • It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015 after a meticulous restoration that maintained its sawtooth roof and clerestory windows, which were originally designed to provide natural light and ventilation for workers before the advent of industrial HVAC.
  • Today, it stands as one of the last remaining examples of the packing houses that once defined the Orange County skyline.

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Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
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