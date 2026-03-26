D23 Returns to Anaheim Packing District for a Y2K Throwback Night

The World Taste event returns to the historic food hall with 2000s-themed trivia, DJ sets, and global bites.

D23 has announced the return date of a fan-favorite tradition: D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District. This celebration serves as the unofficial kickoff for the week of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

The historic Anaheim Packing District will transform into a nostalgic celebration of the early 2000s on August 11, 2026.

Relive the golden era of Disney Channel Original Movies and '00s flicks with a live DJ and themed trivia sessions throughout the night.

Celebrate the diversity of Anaheim’s culinary scene from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with curated bites from over 30 artisans.

Fans can purchase a 7-taste Adventure Pass or a 4-taste Petite Pass to sample food across the Packing House, MAKE building, and Farmers Park. Use code Y2K for a discount.

While hosted by D23, this event is open to all guests

The event spans four landmarks, including the 1917 marmalade factory (MAKE) and the iconic citrus packing warehouse.

We had a full event recap of the D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District event in 2024.

Stay tuned to anaheimpackingdistrict.com/worldtaste for specific trivia categories and start times.

A Citrus Legacy: The History of the Anaheim Packing House

The centerpiece of the event, the Anaheim Packing House is a preserved piece of California's citrus era.

Built in 1919 by the Anaheim Citrus Fruit Association, it served as a hub for washing, grading, and packing Sunkist oranges to be shipped across the country via the adjacent Southern Pacific Railroad.

By the mid-20th century, as the post-WWII housing boom transformed orange groves into the suburbs that now surround Disneyland, the facility fell into disuse.

It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2015 after a meticulous restoration that maintained its sawtooth roof and clerestory windows, which were originally designed to provide natural light and ventilation for workers before the advent of industrial HVAC.

Today, it stands as one of the last remaining examples of the packing houses that once defined the Orange County skyline.

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