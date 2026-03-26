D23 Night Returns to Angel Stadium with Commemorative Bobblehead

Experience exclusive D23 perks as the Angels face the Texas Rangers this August.

Fans are invited to trade their mouse ears for baseball caps as the D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has announced its return to Angel Stadium.

What’s Happening:

Cheer on the Los Angeles Angels as they host the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Members who purchase through the dedicated link gain access to exclusive D23 stadium spaces featuring Disney-themed trivia, unique photo opportunities, and music.

While the first 23,000 fans through the gates receive the stadium-wide D23 Mickey Mouse Bobblehead, D23 Member tickets also include an additional, exclusive commemorative gift provided only to those in the D23 group.

Among the 23,000 bobbleheads being distributed at the gates, 2,300 are a rare "gold variant," distributed randomly to lucky attendees.

Tickets purchased via the official D23 link include reserved seating at a discounted rate.

Pro-Tip: Since the bobblehead is for the first 23,000 fans regardless of ticket type, plan to arrive early. The D23 member ticket guarantees your seat and your second gift, but not the stadium-wide Mickey bobblehead.

Know Before You Go:

Angel Stadium is entirely cashless. Credit cards are required for all window transactions, though reverse ATMs are available at Sections 133, 237, and 418 to convert cash to prepaid cards.

Strict limits are in place. Only clear bags or small non-clear purses/clutches with a single zipper are permitted.

All tickets are delivered via the MLB Ballpark App. Ensure your purchase email matches your app account email to avoid entry delays.

About Angel Stadium:

Opened in 1966, Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest active Major League Baseball stadium, trailing only Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, and Dodger Stadium.

From 1996 to 2003, The Walt Disney Company owned a controlling interest in the Angels. During this Disney era, the stadium underwent a massive $118 million renovation that added the iconic rockwork and geyser behind center field.

The stadium served as the primary filming location for the 1994 Disney film Angels in the Outfield, starring Christopher Lloyd and a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The iconic 230-foot tall "A" frame sign in the parking lot originally stood in left field but was moved to its current location near the 57 Freeway in 1979 to make room for stadium expansion.

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