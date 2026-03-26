Start Crafting Creations as Costume-Makers and Cosplayers Can Submit Their Work for This Year's D23 Mousequerade
The activity is one part of the whole of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Submissions are already open for those cosplayers and costume-makers who want to participate in this year's D23 Mousequerade.
What's Happening:
- As we learn more about this year's upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August, we are also learning about the return of one of the favorite activities during the celebration - D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest.
- Now, D23 Members can submit their entries for a change to participate in this cosplaying and costume making event.
- Set to take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, D23 Members can now enter into one or both of the two categories: Solo Entry and Cast of Characters.
- The costumes must draw inspiration from across all the worlds of Disney - including Pixar, The Muppets, Disney Parks, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Hulu Originals, 20th Century Studios, and more!
Select finalists will be invited to participate at the live event for a chance to win up to $2,300.
- Additionally, these finalists will have the opportunity to win the fan-favorite Audience Choice Prize, as well as the new Innovation and Technology Prize.
You must be a D23 Member to enter this contest. If you’re not a D23 Member, join now for free. Submissions may be made at the official Mousequerade website.
The Big Event:
- We're also learning more about D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event as a whole.
- Looking for tickets to the big event? Details about how to attend D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event have been announced.
- D23 is also ready to take over the historic Anaheim Packing District once again this year.
- Surprisingly early this year, we've also learned the 2026 class of Disney Legends inductees.
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