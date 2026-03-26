Start Crafting Creations as Costume-Makers and Cosplayers Can Submit Their Work for This Year's D23 Mousequerade

The activity is one part of the whole of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
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Submissions are already open for those cosplayers and costume-makers who want to participate in this year's D23 Mousequerade.

What's Happening:

  • As we learn more about this year's upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August, we are also learning about the return of one of the favorite activities during the celebration - D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest.
  • Now, D23 Members can submit their entries for a change to participate in this cosplaying and costume making event.
  • Set to take place on Saturday, August 15, 2026, D23 Members can now enter into one or both of the two categories: Solo Entry and Cast of Characters.
  • The costumes must draw inspiration from across all the worlds of Disney - including Pixar, The Muppets, Disney Parks, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Hulu Originals, 20th Century Studios, and more!
    Select finalists will be invited to participate at the live event for a chance to win up to $2,300.
  • Additionally, these finalists will have the opportunity to win the fan-favorite Audience Choice Prize, as well as the new Innovation and Technology Prize.
    You must be a D23 Member to enter this contest. If you’re not a D23 Member, join now for free. Submissions may be made at the official Mousequerade website.

The Big Event:

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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