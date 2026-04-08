Stunning 4K Ultra HD Restoration of "Alice in Wonderland" Arrives Next Month
The remastered and restored film will be available on physical and digital media.
Fans can view a spectacular 4K Ultra HD restoration of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Alice in Wonderland, on physical and digital media next month.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland is returning in a new 4K restoration that will be available on digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
- The newly restored film will debut with a special one-night-only premiere at the TCM Film Festival on May 1, offering audiences an early look at the remastered and restored presentation before it’s in-home release.
Alice in Wonderland has been meticulously restored and remastered in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Film Restoration team. Over nine months, artists completed a digital scan of the original nitrate Successive Exposure (SE) negatives, followed by extensive clean-up to address dust, warping, and age-related wear.
- The team also referenced original production artwork preserved by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library to ensure the restoration remained true to the filmmakers’ original intent, collaborating closely with Walt Disney Animation Studios veteran Michael Giaimo to review every shot and refine color and luminance.
- Viewers can go further down the rabbit hole to find a robust collection of bonus features on the Blu-ray and Digital release, offering rare behind-the-scenes and archival material. Highlights include reference footage with commentary by Alice herself, Kathryn Beaumont, along with classic companion shorts such as Thru the Mirror featuring Mickey Mouse and Alice’s Wonderland from the original Alice Comedies, a selection of deleted scenes, and music videos including “Beware the Jabberwock” and “If You’ll Believe in Me.”
- The restored Alice in Wonderland available on digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray May 5.
What They're Saying:
- Kevin Schaeffer, Director of Restoration & Library Management: “The original animation artists’ work on Alice in Wonderland is stunning, and we’re proud to present it with renewed clarity and vibrancy. This milestone restoration brings new depth and dimension to the film’s imaginative world, offering a vibrant presentation for longtime fans and a new generation of audiences alike.”
Alice's 75 Years of Wonder:
- Alice in Wonderland originally debuted back in 1951, from the then-called Walt Disney Productions (now Walt Disney Animation Studios), based on the books Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass, both by Lewis Carroll.
- In it, we follow a curious young girl named Alice who, while chasing a rabbit, falls down a rabbit hole into the dreamlike world of Wonderland.
- While there, she encounters a series of strange and memorable characters (some more known and associated to the film than Alice herself), like the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, and Cheshire Cat.
- Unlike other projects of the era from the studio, Alice leans heavily into wacky nonsense, really embracing the medium of animation as Wonderland operates on illogical and physically impossible principles and situations.
- While the original release received mixed reviews and wasn't seen as a huge success - over time the film became a classic, in large part to re-releases during the 60s and 70s when all things psychedelic were top of mind.
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