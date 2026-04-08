Stunning 4K Ultra HD Restoration of "Alice in Wonderland" Arrives Next Month

Fans can view a spectacular 4K Ultra HD restoration of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Alice in Wonderland, on physical and digital media next month.

What's Happening:

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Disney’s animated classic Alice in Wonderland is returning in a new 4K restoration that will be available on digital and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The newly restored film will debut with a special one-night-only premiere at the TCM Film Festival on May 1, offering audiences an early look at the remastered and restored presentation before it’s in-home release.

Alice in Wonderland has been meticulously restored and remastered in 4K Ultra HD by the Walt Disney Film Restoration team. Over nine months, artists completed a digital scan of the original nitrate Successive Exposure (SE) negatives, followed by extensive clean-up to address dust, warping, and age-related wear.

The team also referenced original production artwork preserved by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library to ensure the restoration remained true to the filmmakers’ original intent, collaborating closely with Walt Disney Animation Studios veteran Michael Giaimo to review every shot and refine color and luminance.

Viewers can go further down the rabbit hole to find a robust collection of bonus features on the Blu-ray and Digital release, offering rare behind-the-scenes and archival material. Highlights include reference footage with commentary by Alice herself, Kathryn Beaumont, along with classic companion shorts such as Thru the Mirror featuring Mickey Mouse and Alice’s Wonderland from the original Alice Comedies, a selection of deleted scenes, and music videos including “Beware the Jabberwock” and “If You’ll Believe in Me.”