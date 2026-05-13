D23 Hosting Genovian Pop-Up Experience at the Original Filming Location of "The Princess Diaries"

Taking place in Los Angeles, this special event celebrates the 25th anniversary of the popular film.

D23 Members are invited to celebrate the milestone 25th anniversary of The Princess Diaries with a special "Genovian Pop-Up Experience."

What's Happening:

Celebrate 25 years of the millennial classic, The Princess Diaries, with D23's Genovian Pop-Up Experience – an immersive, themed, photo opportunity-filled walkthrough of The Doheny Mansion—the actual filming location of the Genovian Consulate in The Princess Diaries.

Take photos where some of the most iconic scenes from the film took place, from the parlor where Mia first met Queen Clarisse and the dining room where Mia experienced her first royal dinner, to the ornate rooms where princess lessons were held and the iconic ballroom where Mia accepted her role of Princess of Genovia.

Throughout the mansion’s room, you’ll find many of the furnishings and decor seen in the film, along with dazzling tiaras, jewels, costumes, and props—from both The Princess Diaries films—from the Walt Disney Archives.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at The Doheny Mansion in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Tickets are $65 (+$3 Processing Fee) for Gold Members and $75 (+$3 Processing Fee) for General Members.

D23 Gold and General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guests for this event.

All event tickets include:

An immersive, photo opportunity-filled walkthrough experience themed to The Princess Diaries at The Doheny Mansion (the filming location of the Genovian Consulate) You’ll begin with the opportunity to snap a photo in front of The Doheny Mansion (just be sure to not step on the grass!) Inside the mansion, take your photos in rooms filled with many of the same historic furnishings as seen in the film, along with several Walt Disney Archives displays of dazzling costumes, tiaras, and props from both films! Then, end your walkthrough in the iconic ballroom—the very location where “miracles happened” in The Princess Diaries

A themed junk journaling kit that includes a soft-covered journal inspired by Mia’s diary, themed sticker sheets, and die cut stickers

An event credential

Itinerary

To optimize your photo-taking experience, small groups will be allowed into the mansion in one-hour increments.

Check-in will begin 15 minutes before your scheduled start time. Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your check-in time; you will be turned away.

Parking is limited; please plan on carpooling or utilizing ride-share to arrive to the event. Directions for parking will be delivered in your ticket confirmation email.

Time inside the mansion will last for one (1) hour after the start of your ticketed entry time. Please note: Due to the historic nature of The Doheny Mansion and the antique furnishings, no flash photography or photography lighting will be allowed.

Upon exiting the mansion, at the conclusion of your event ticketed time, you will receive your themed junk journaling kit!

More Disney Movie News: