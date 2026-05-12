Get Ready to Return to Camp Rock as Third Film Sets August Debut on Disney+ and Disney Channel

The Jonas Brothers will lead a fresh lineup of talent in "Camp Rock 3" – debuting this August!

Get ready to return to Camp Rock this summer, as the release month for the highly-anticipated Camp Rock 3 has been revealed!

What's Happening:

Through the release of a brand-new poster, Disney+ has revealed that Camp Rock 3 will officially premiere this August.

The poster features the backs of the three Jonas Brothers, with the Camp Rock 3 logo seen on one of their denim jackets.

This follows the release of the first teaser for the film back in December, which gave fans their first look at the Jonas Brothers’ return as Connect 3, plus the brand-new generation of campers ready to redefine the iconic musical franchise for a whole new era.

The Jonas Brothers star alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, with newcomers: Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie Hudson Stone as Desi Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff Brooklynn Pitts as Callie Ava Jean as Madison

The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye, reuniting the duo behind Disney’s recent teen-movie successes.

Demi Lovato, while still unconfirmed to make an appearance in the film, has her hand in passing the torch to a new generation of campers as one of the film’s executive producers.

Camp Rock 3 officially premieres this August on Disney+ and Disney Channel.

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