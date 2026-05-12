Disney+ Subscribers Can Enter for Chance to Attend "Moana" World Premiere

We know the way....to the website to enter to win.
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Disney+ subscribers looking forward to the live-action adaptation of Moana can enter for this chance to attend the world premiere of the new movie.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+ subscribers have the chance to attend the world premiere of the live-action adaptation of Moana later this summer as part of the Disney+ Perks program.
  • Subscribers can head over the Disney+ Perks page, and enter daily for their chance to win a trip to attend the World Premiere of the new movie, which is due out in theaters everywhere on July 10th.
  • Travel and lodging will be included for the winners of the sweepstakes.

  • Newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in the new live-action adaptation of the story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+.
  • Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.
  • As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
  • The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.
  • Moana opens July 10, 2026.
  • If you can't wait for the new live-action film, you can catch the animated original, Moana, streaming now on Disney+.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti