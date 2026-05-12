Disney+ Subscribers Can Enter for Chance to Attend "Moana" World Premiere
We know the way....to the website to enter to win.
Disney+ subscribers looking forward to the live-action adaptation of Moana can enter for this chance to attend the world premiere of the new movie.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ subscribers have the chance to attend the world premiere of the live-action adaptation of Moana later this summer as part of the Disney+ Perks program.
- Subscribers can head over the Disney+ Perks page, and enter daily for their chance to win a trip to attend the World Premiere of the new movie, which is due out in theaters everywhere on July 10th.
- Travel and lodging will be included for the winners of the sweepstakes.
- Newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in the new live-action adaptation of the story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+.
- Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.
- As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
- The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.
- Moana opens July 10, 2026.
- If you can't wait for the new live-action film, you can catch the animated original, Moana, streaming now on Disney+.
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