ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - New Shorts, A New Disney+ TV Adaptation, Holidays at Walt Disney World and Much More (Week Ending June 27, 2026)

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With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 6/27/26

Question 1: At the Annecy Animation Festival, a new short film based on what Pixar film was revealed?

Question 1

Question 2: A unique new short blending 2D and 3D animation is on its way – based on what Disney animated film?

Question 2

Question 3: Earl of Sandwich opened its new permanent location at Downtown Disney – but what’s the name of the restaurant opening above it?

Question 3

Question 4: What early 2000s film was revealed to be getting a new TV adaptation at Disney+? 

Question 4

Question 5: Which Disney Channel property from the early 2000s is getting a collab with ColourPop?

Question 5

Question 6: A number of Halloween Horror Nights original haunted houses were announced this week. Which of these names is not one of them?

Question 6

Question 7: What attraction at Disney Adventure World is about to undergo a significant refurbishment?

Question 7

Question 8: What is the name of the baby Ankole Cattle that made its debut at Kilimanjaro Safaris?

Question 8

Question 9: Are any major new additions coming to the holiday season at Walt Disney World?

Question 9

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