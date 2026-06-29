ICYMI - A Disney News Quiz - New Shorts, A New Disney+ TV Adaptation, Holidays at Walt Disney World and Much More (Week Ending June 27, 2026)

Be sure to share your score with us @laughing_place!

With so much Disney news happening on a weekly basis, it can be difficult to keep up. So why not make it a game? Let’s catch you up on some of the top stories —and test your knowledge on the week that was with our ICYMI News Quiz!

ICYMI Disney News Quiz - Week Ending 6/27/26 Question 1: At the Annecy Animation Festival, a new short film based on what Pixar film was revealed? Finding Nemo Hoppers Inside Out Turning Red PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LWVudGVydGFpbm1lbnQvbG92aW5nLWRvcnktcGl4YXItYW5uZWN5LTIwMjYtc3VycHJpc2UtcmV2ZWFsLyI+TG92aW5nIERvcnk8L2E+IGhpdHMgdGhlYXRlcnMgInNvb24sIiB0aG91Z2ggdGhlIFBpeGFyIHRlYW0gcG9pbnRlZGx5IGRlY2xpbmVkIHRvIHNheSB3aGljaCBmaWxtIGl0IHdpbGwgcGxheSBpbiBmcm9udCBvZi4= Question 2: A unique new short blending 2D and 3D animation is on its way – based on what Disney animated film? Tangled Frozen Lilo & Stitch Wish PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LWVudGVydGFpbm1lbnQvbGlsby1hbmQtc2NyYXRjaC1zdGl0Y2gtc2hvcnQtYW5uZWN5LyI+TGlsbyAmIFNjcmF0Y2g8L2E+IHdpbGwgcGxheSBpbiB0aGVhdGVycyBpbiBmcm9udCBvZiBIZXhlZCwgYXJyaXZpbmcgdGhpcyBmYWxsLg== Question 3: Earl of Sandwich opened its new permanent location at Downtown Disney – but what’s the name of the restaurant opening above it? The Red Lion Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby Gordon Ramsey Fish and Chips Rose & Crown Question 4: What early 2000s film was revealed to be getting a new TV adaptation at Disney+? Cow Belles Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen Aquamarine The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants VGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vd3d3LmxhdWdoaW5ncGxhY2UuY29tL2Rpc25leS1lbnRlcnRhaW5tZW50L2FxdWFtYXJpbmUtZGlzbmV5LXBsdXMtdHYtcGlsb3QtZW1tYS1yb2JlcnRzLyI+QXF1YW1hcmluZSBEaXNuZXkrIGFkYXB0YXRpb248L2E+IHdpbGwgc2VlIHN0YXIgRW1tYSBSb2JlcnRzIG1ha2UgaGVyIHJldHVybi4g Question 5: Which Disney Channel property from the early 2000s is getting a collab with ColourPop? That's So Raven The Cheetah Girls Hannah Montana High School Musical PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubGF1Z2hpbmdwbGFjZS5jb20vZGlzbmV5LW1lcmNoYW5kaXNlL2NvbG91cnBvcC1kaXNuZXktaGFubmFoLW1vbnRhbmEtMjB0aC1hbm5pdmVyc2FyeS1jb2xsZWN0aW9uLyI+UmVhZCBtb3JlPC9hPiBhYm91dCB0aGUgSGFubmFoIE1vbnRhbmEgeCBDb2xvdXJQb3AgY29sbGFiLg== Question 6: A number of Halloween Horror Nights original haunted houses were announced this week. Which of these names is not one of them? Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters Cybergoria Madlands: Caged Cannibals Invasion: Alien Abduction Question 7: What attraction at Disney Adventure World is about to undergo a significant refurbishment? The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Spider-Man WEB Adventure Crush's Coaster Cars ROAD TRIP Question 8: What is the name of the baby Ankole Cattle that made its debut at Kilimanjaro Safaris? Cinnamon Fern Coconut Agave Question 9: Are any major new additions coming to the holiday season at Walt Disney World? Yes No Submit Answers Your Results Try Again