My Name is Earl: New Earl of Sandwich Location Now Open at Downtown Disney
It's been a long road, but they're back.
After a long and complicated saga, Earl of Sandwich has finally settled down at the Disneyland Resort, with its new, permanent location debuting today.
What's Happening:
- Earl of Sandwich has a new home in Downtown Disney.
- The new location is now officially open, bringing with it all the delicious hot sandwiches that fans know and love.
- On top of that, this location introduces:
- The Carvery: Watch as premium pastrami is carved fresh throughout the day. Whole roasted pastrami sandwiches can be purchased for $18.99 and include sauerkraut, Swiss, dijonnaise, and thousand island on your choice of white or rye bread — served with pickle.
- The Pub: Enjoy draft beers, wines, frozen cocktails, and refreshing seasonal beverages
- Other menu items include:
- Pizza bread
- Mac & cheese
- Potato wedges
- Tater tots
- Aritisan soups
- and more
- While the Earl of Sandwich is now open, a grand opening event is slated for Wednesday, July 15.
- An opening date for Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, which will be located upstairs, has not yet been announced.
- See more of the newly-opened restaurant below:
What They're Saying:
- Robert Earl, founder of Earl of Sandwich: "We didn't want to simply build another Earl of Sandwich. We wanted to create a destination worthy of the Downtown Disney District. Earl of Sandwich has always been rooted in a remarkable story, but history alone isn't enough. As Downtown Disney enters an exciting new chapter, we saw an opportunity to reimagine what Earl of Sandwich could be alongside it. This new location honors our heritage while creating moments of discovery around every corner, all while delivering the quality, exceptional value, and hospitality our guests have come to expect from us."
The Ever-Moving Earl:
- Earl of Sandwich originally had a Downtown Disney location near the AMC Theatre and ESPN Zone, before closing to make way for a new hotel project.
- When that project was cancelled, the location reopened for a while, before eventually taking over the location that was La Brea Bakery near the park esplanade.
- However, that spot closed to make way for Portos, leading to a temporary Earl location.
- Now, at long last, the shop has a home befitting of its popularity.
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