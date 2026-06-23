Meet Cinnamon, the Newest Addition on Kilimanjaro Safari's Savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom
The news follows the arrival of an Ankole Cattle at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge earlier this year.
Cinnamon, the newest Ankole Cattle at Disney's Animal Kingdom, can now be seen on the Savanna aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris.
What's Happening:
- Disney Parks has revealed that Kilimanjaro Safaris, the signature attraction of Disney's Animal Kingdom, is now the home of a new arrival - an Ankole cattle calf.
- The new calf, named Cinnamon, can now be seen at Disney's Animal Kingdom on the savanna that is the Harambe Wildlife Preserve - the home of Kilimanjaro Safaris at the park.
- Devotees may recall that in March, a new Ankole cattle was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge - the first born at Walt Disney World in over 20 years. It is unclear from the Disney Parks reveal if Cinnamon is that Ankole cattle moved to the park, or if this is an entirely new calf.
- Cinnamon isn't the only recent addition to join the herds of animals at the park, the news comes days after we learned of the arrival of Ivy, a baby Masai giraffe who has also arrived on the savanna.
- To see Cinnamon and Ivy for yourself at Disney's Animal Kingdom, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
A Bit About Ankole Cattle:
- Ankole Cattle are almost instantly recognizable to those who have visited Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, where the animal is a staple on the savannas at both locations.
- They are a distinctive breed of African cattle famous for their enormous, dramatic horns. They are one of the most recognizable cattle breeds in the world and are strongly tied to the culture and history of East Africa.
- Their horns can grow 5–8 feet tip-to-tip, and have a honeycomb interior filled with blood vessels that help cool the animal’s blood, acting like natural radiators.
- For Disney, they are a great selection for their savannas as they’re domesticated but historically African, fitting the cultural landscape. Additionally, their huge horns make them visually striking for guests, and they coexist safely with the other hoofed animals in the large savanna habitats.
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