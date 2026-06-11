Photos/Video: Baby Masai Giraffe "Ivy" Arrives at Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom
The baby giraffe was born in April at the park
A new Masai giraffe has arrived on the savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom after being born at the park back in April.
What's Happening:
- Ivy, a baby Masai giraffe who was born backstage at Disney's Animal Kingdom, has made her grand debut on the savanna at the park's signature attraction, Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- When she was born, Ivy stood at nearly 6 feet tall and weighed 120 pounds. Now, guests can see her growing even more alongside her mom, Willow, the next time they take a ride on the attraction.
- Ivy marks an important moment for Masai giraffes - an endangered species with an estimated 30,000 remaining worldwide.
- Recently, we learned more about how the new arrival got her name - the next in a line of giraffes at the park that have tree-inspired names. It was one of a dozen names that were voted on by Animal Team cast members at the park, eventually winning and being bestowed upon the youngster.
- You can hear more about that, plus see Ivy on the savanna aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris in our video below.
- To visit Disney's Animal Kingdom for yourself and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney travel needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com