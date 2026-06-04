Cast Members Voted On New Name of Baby Masai Giraffe at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The new name is appropriate and well-themed as others in her herd.

The new baby giraffe at Disney's Animal Kingdom that arrived in April now has a new name, keeping a theme that goes along with much of her herd.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall that early in May, Walt Disney World shared a number of cute baby animals that were born behind the scenes at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

One of those, born in early April, was a female Masai giraffe calf that was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom, weighing 120 pounds and already standing nearly six feet tall.

What we didn't know at the time was the name of the new addition to Masai herd at the park.

As a new video reveals, the giraffe has a new name and it is perfect to go along with the rest of her family.

As Cast Members in the video explain, the giraffe herd (appropriately enough) has a lot of tree-based names. The animal care team came up with a list of 12 names that the keepers got to vote on. After the vote, the team landed on "Ivy."

Ivy is the daughter of Willow, and marks an important moment for Masai giraffes - an endangered species with an estimated 30,000 remaining worldwide.

While they didn't specify a date, the video also mentions that Ivy will be heading to the savanna soon, likely referring to the one found aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Though there are multiple savannas at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge as well.

Check it all out in the video below.

For more information about how to plan your visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom and all of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.