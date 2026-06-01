D23 for Free? Enter for Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Enter now through June 12th!
You could win tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for you and a guest and D23 Gold Member Choice Plans! Find out how!
What’s Happening:
- Are you itching to visit the Anaheim Convention Center this August for the ultimate Disney fan event?
- Well, D23 is offering you the chance to visit D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for free!
- D23 Members, regardless of level, can enter the sweepstakes for free!
- One lucky fan will get to head the biennial event with 1 guest with two 3-Day Ultimate Fan Passes and two D23 Gold Member Choice Plans!
- During the weekend, the winners will also get Level 400 reserved seats for premium shows at the Honda Center and access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center.
- The new Gold Members will also be able to get Member-exclusive Premium Items as a gift from D23.
- Entry for the sweepstakes is now open! D23 Members can enter now through June 12th to experience the magic of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
- For those looking to purchase tickets to the event, you can still grab tickets at the official D23 website.
- Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for any of your D23 related travel needs.
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