D23 for Free? Enter for Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Enter now through June 12th!

You could win tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for you and a guest and D23 Gold Member Choice Plans! Find out how!

What’s Happening:

  • Are you itching to visit the Anaheim Convention Center this August for the ultimate Disney fan event?
  • Well, D23 is offering you the chance to visit D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for free!
  • D23 Members, regardless of level, can enter the sweepstakes for free!
  • One lucky fan will get to head the biennial event with 1 guest with two 3-Day Ultimate Fan Passes and two D23 Gold Member Choice Plans!
  • During the weekend, the winners will also get Level 400 reserved seats for premium shows at the Honda Center and access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center. 
  • The new Gold Members will also be able to get Member-exclusive Premium Items as a gift from D23. 
  • Entry for the sweepstakes is now open! D23 Members can enter now through June 12th to experience the magic of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!
  • For those looking to purchase tickets to the event, you can still grab tickets at the official D23 website. 
  • Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for any of your D23 related travel needs. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber