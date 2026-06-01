D23 for Free? Enter for Your Chance to Win Tickets to the Ultimate Disney Fan Event

You could win tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for you and a guest and D23 Gold Member Choice Plans! Find out how!

What’s Happening:

Are you itching to visit the Anaheim Convention Center this August for the ultimate Disney fan event?

Well, D23 is offering you the chance to visit D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event for free!

D23 Members, regardless of level, can enter the sweepstakes for free!

One lucky fan will get to head the biennial event with 1 guest with two 3-Day Ultimate Fan Passes and two D23 Gold Member Choice Plans!

During the weekend, the winners will also get Level 400 reserved seats for premium shows at the Honda Center and access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The new Gold Members will also be able to get Member-exclusive Premium Items as a gift from D23.

Entry for the sweepstakes is now open! D23 Members can enter now through June 12th to experience the magic of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

For those looking to purchase tickets to the event, you can still grab tickets at the official D23 website.

Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for any of your D23 related travel needs.

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