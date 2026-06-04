Scream-Worthy Reveal: Walt Disney World Announces New Story Details for Monstropolis

Disney is getting ready to invite you to The City Frightful.

Are you ready for H.U.M.A.N. Day? Walt Disney World has announced new details surrounding how guests fit into the story of the upcoming Monstropolis land.

What’s Happening:

Now that The Muppets have officially made their move from the former Grand Avenue to G-Force Records, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is moving full speed ahead towards Monstropolis.

Announced back at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, the Monsters, Inc.-inspired land is set to bring the streets of Monstropolis to life with entertainment, dining, and a brand new door-inspired roller coaster.

But just like any Disney Parks experience, everything is designed to tell a story.

Thanks to a new post from Disney Parks Blog, we have more information on what exactly fans can expect from Monstropolis.

Walt Disney Imagineering wants fans to feel as though their journey to Monstropolis is authentic, sharing details about why humans will be free to explore alongside the monsters.

In the story of Monsters, Inc., humans and monsters remain separate from each other, only crossing paths as monsters collect screams and, later, laughter.

And as fuel moved from fear to joy, the perspective on humans also leaned to curiosity.

As that curiosity grew towards connection with the human world, Monstropolis implemented the Department of Human Relations.

With this newly installed department, the citizens of Monstropolis are ready to invite humans into their world for the very first time!

Introducing H.U.M.A.N. Day, a massive celebration and cultural exchange between humans and monsters.

Short for “Humans Understand Monsters Are Nice,” guests will be invited to experience the thrills of the city with entertainment, dining, and attractions!

During your immersive adventure to Monstropolis, you are sure to come face to face with Mike and Sulley, along with some other scaly, furry, or toothy friends.

You’ll get to experience some amazing moments with monstrous details around every corner, including other-worldly meals at the famous Harryhausen’s restaurant and a visit to the Glob Theater.

While no new information was shared surrounding the area’s planned door coaster or what is coming to the Glob Theater, we did get a new logo for the area.

Reading “The City Frightful,” Monstropolis makes a fun nod to Orlando AKA The City Beautiful.

No timeline has been shared surrounding when fans will be able to visit Monstrolis has been given, but keep an eye on Laughing Place for new updates.

Plus, be sure to check out our latest construction update on the area.

Foreshadowing at its Finest:

Taking a look at the faux newspaper, Monstropolis Horn, the top banners suggest articles deeper in the issue, promising more developments on a new local restaurant, the show rehearsals taking place at Glob Theater.

Both of which are on Page 8, Column 15.

August 15, or 8/15, is when the Disney Parks presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event is scheduled to take place. Coincidence? I think not.

Based on this tease, it seems we'll learn more about the restaurant coming to the land (Harryhausens, anyone?) and what will be featured in the land's Glob Theater (which was once home to MuppetVision 3D). At least, we hope so.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



