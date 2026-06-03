Cool Kids' Summer: New Coloring Area Debuts at Exit of Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Let your creativity flow at the new coloring spot located just outside of Magic Kingdom’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Following the popularity of last year’s Cool Kids' Summer celebration at Walt Disney World, the event has officially made a comeback for summer 2026.

Alongside the return of several fan-favorite experiences, guests can now experience brand-new entertainment offerings this year like Jessie’s Roundup.

Beyond the major offerings, there are plenty of smaller ways to join in on the fun of Cool Kids’ Summer!

At Critter Co-Op, the gift shop located near the entrance of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new coloring station has debuted at the park.

Featuring tons of open seating and tables, guests are welcomed to color Cool Kids’ Summer themed coloring pages with provided crayons to enjoy some fun in between all of the high energy excitement of Walt Disney World.

Beyond coloring pages, you’ll also find some activity pages featuring favorite Disney characters like helping BB-8 out of a maze.

Cool Kids’ Summer runs now through September 8th, so make sure you head to Walt Disney World this summer.

For those looking for extra help planning their magical adventures, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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