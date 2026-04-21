Make A Splash After Dark as Disney H20 Glow After Hours Return This Summer
Save the sunscreen for another day!
H2O Glow After Hours are on their way back to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, this year featuring some favorite throwback characters.
What's Happening:
- Returning for select nights June 2 through September 5, Walt Disney World guests can make a splash at Typhoon Lagoon for Disney H2O Glow After Hours at the water park.
- The fan-favorite event with a bit of throwback fun is set to return for 13 nights this years, offering even more weekend dates.
- Those in attendance will be able to have some fun not only in the glowing slides and attractions of Typhoon Lagoon, but with an expanded lineup of rare and iconic characters. Powerline Max, Chip 'n' Dale as the Rescue Rangers, Scrooge McDuck, Launchpad McQuack, and more will all be joining the fun at the DJ Dance Party.
- Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, as well as the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin and Shades of Green can purchase their tickets to the event now, with general public ticket sales arriving on April 24th.
- Tickets start at $85 plus tax for adults, $65 for kids ages 3-9. There is a 20% discount for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.
- Included with the ticket, guests can also enjoy complimentary snacks like Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bars throughout the evening.
- For more information and to get tickets, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.
Glow Fest:
- H20 Glow After Hours is a special summer nighttime event at the popular Walt Disney World water park.
- The neon and glow effects stretch into the landmark attractions of Typhoon Lagoon, including the lazy river - Castaway Creek.
- Attendance is capped for the event, so those who get tickets can expect shorter lines for the attractions, though many are in attendance for those elusive character meet & greets mentioned above.
- Since the event takes place in the evening, the idea is less of a tropical oasis to beat the heat at the park, instead turning into a bit of an evening beach party.
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