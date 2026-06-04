Hawaiian Magic: Save Up to 30% Off at 5-Night Stays at Aulani this Fall

Head on a Hawaiian getaway at a discount! This October through December, families can save up to 30% off on a stay at Disney’s Aulani.

What’s Happening:

Guests dreaming of a Hawaiian getaway can take advantage of a new special offer at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

For stays on select rooms and villas most nights from October 19 through December 23, 2026, visitors can save up to 30% on their vacation.

Guests who book five or more consecutive nights can receive a 30% discount, while those staying four consecutive nights can save 25%.

To qualify for the offer, stays must be booked in eligible accommodations and consist of consecutive nights. Check-out must occur no later than December 24, 2026.

Whether you're planning a relaxing beach escape or a family adventure filled with Disney magic, this limited-time offer provides a great opportunity to experience Aulani.

For those looking for help planning their next vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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