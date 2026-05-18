Duffy and Friends Arrive at Disney Springs with Adorable New Merchandise Collection

Plush bag charms, apparel, and collectibles featuring Duffy, ShellieMay, and StellaLou are now available at Disney Ever After

A wave of cuteness all the way from Hawaii has officially landed at Walt Disney World! Fans strolling through Disney Springs now have a brand-new reason to stop by Disney Ever After, as Duffy and his beloved crew of friends have arrived in store from Aulani Resort & Spa.

What’s Happening:

The announcement, shared via Disney Springs’ Instagram, teases a Duffy and Friends Aulani collection with items already catching the attention of Duffy fans.

Irresistibly cute plush bag charms, featuring Duffy, ShellieMay, and StellaLou, designed to clip onto backpacks, purses, or park bags, these mini plush companions are perfect for anyone who wants to carry a little tropical Duffy and Friends magic with them wherever they go.

The collection also includes lifestyle and apparel pieces that bring Duffy and Friends into everyday wear. A reusable shopping bag offers a practical and adorable way to bring your favorite characters on the go.

A lineup of Disney trading pins gives collectors something new to add to their boards with pin versions of Duffy, ShellieMay, StellaLou, LinaBell, OluMel, CookieAnn, and Gelatoni.

On the apparel side, the collection includes a button-up shirt that adds an elevated, patterned option for fans looking to style their Disney look beyond the basics, a crewneck sweatshirt featuring Duffy and all of his friends, and a classic T-shirt with Duffy and Friends, along with the Aulani Resort & Spa logo.

What makes this release especially notable is its limited availability. As teased in the announcement, these items are only available while supplies last, meaning they’re likely to become must-have pieces for dedicated Duffy and Friends fans, particularly in the continental U.S., where merchandise featuring the characters can be harder to find compared to international Disney parks and Aulani.

Duffy and Friends have long held a special place in Disney fandom, especially in parks like Tokyo DisneySea and Hong Kong Disneyland, where their presence is a major part of the guest experience.

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just discovering the charm of Duffy and his friends, this latest drop at Disney Springs offers a sweet, stylish way to join the fandom!

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