Duffy and Friends Take Over Themed Ferry to Hong Kong Disneyland
It's a great throwback to Duffy's roots!
A specially themed ferry is bringing Duffy and Friends to guests heading to Hong Kong Disneyland before they even arrive in the park.
What's Happening:
- Starting today(April 30) and running until June 30, 2026, the Duffy & Friends Themed Express from New World First Ferry will take passengers between Central Six Pier and the Disneyland Pier at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
- This newly themed ferry will allow guests to enjoy a special themed express route, designed around the popular characters from Hong Kong Disneyland, taking 30 minutes from Hong Kong Island to Hong Kong Disneyland.
- This also marks the first themed speedboat service connecting Central Pier 6 and Hong Kong Disneyland.
- The ferry is a comfortable and convenient transportation option for visitors to Hong Kong Disneyland, with packages including park tickets also available for purchase.
- The speedboat is decorated with Duffy and Friends spring-themed decorations both inside and out, including giant Duffy and Friends and Mickey Mouse plush toys sitting throughout the boat, dressed in adorable sailor outfits, accompanying passengers on their sea journey and providing plenty of photo opportunities. In addition, the boat will play videos featuring Duffy and his friends, allowing visitors to experience the adorable charm of Duffy and his friends before entering the park.
- During the event, passengers can redeem a Duffy & Friends themed cruise souvenir card at Central Pier 6 before boarding. Two different designs are available, and cards will be randomly distributed while supplies last. Passengers can collect themed stamps at Central Pier 6 and on board to create their own personalized souvenir card, leaving a unique memory of their journey.
- The boat offers two round-trip services - one in the morning, one in the evening. To coincide with Hong Kong Disneyland's opening hours, the first boat departs from Central at 10:00 AM, allowing passengers ample time to experience the resort's exciting activities from morning till night. After enjoying their time at Hong Kong Disneyland, passengers can take the 9:30 PM departure from Disneyland Pier, enjoying the dazzling night view of Victoria Harbour. It's also worth noting that the 9:30 PM ferry departure from Disney Marina may be subject to change depending on the show time of "Disney Dream Journey: Starry Night Party."
- The Duffy & Friends Themed Express is perfectly timed for guests to participate in the annual spring event, "Duffy & Friends' Adorable Adventure," at the park. Now until June 7th, Duffy and his friends will be seen throughout the park, inviting guests to embark on a spring journey filled with surprises and heartwarming fun. This includes a Duffy flowerbed adorned with 20th-anniversary party hats, and Duffy and his friends dressed in new spring sailor outfits interacting closely at the Duffy & Friends Playhouse. They will also make their first limited-time joint appearance at "Disney Friends Live: Castle Party," energizing the atmosphere with new music and adorable dance moves.
Duffy at Sea:
- Duffy and boats go back a long way, as noted by his sailor's outfit that dates back to some of his earliest appearances.
- Though the character originally debuted at Walt Disney World back in 2002, overtime he has grown in popularity at the parks overseas, getting a full backstory within the context of American Waterfront at Tokyo DisneySea.
- The story goes that when Mickey Mouse the sailor, based in Cape Cod, was leaving on a long sea voyage, Minnie Mouse made Duffy to keep Mickey company during his travels. Minnie presented her hand-sewn bear to Mickey in a duffel bag, which is how Mickey came up with the name Duffy.
- Though the story might have changed over the years, there is a nautical influence from the very beginning, making a themed ferry a special and appropriate way to celebrate all things Duffy and Friends.
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