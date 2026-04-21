Downtown Disney's Disney StoryLand Boutique Gets New Sign as Duffy & Friends Collection Sells Out

Nearly the entire Aulani Duffy & Friends collection sold out within days, though a cast member confirmed a restock is coming soon.

Downtown Disney’s Disney StoryLand Boutique received a beautiful new sign today at the Disneyland Resort. The resort’s trendy new store, which stocks some of the hottest new collections and PopMart blind box figures, recently made headlines when a selection of Duffy & Friends merchandise hit the shelves from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

Fans of Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn, 'Olu Mel, and LinaBell will find that the full-sized plush and Aulani pins have completely sold out. The display that held their goods for just a few days has now been restocked with Zootopia 2 items.

There are two small exceptions: An ‘Olu Mel plush magnet from the Disney Artist Showcase collection is still in stock for $18.00.

Select sizes of an Aulani camp shirt featuring Duffy and Friends is also still on the rack for $75.

While the store has sold out of the other Duffy and Friends goods, a Cast Member told us they’re expecting a full restock. The collection included full-size plushes of Duffy, ShellieMay, 'Olu Mel, StellaLou, and CookieAnn for $35 each; an Aulani-exclusive stylized 'Olu Mel plush for $30, an Aulani-exclusive pre-dressed CookieAnn plush for $30, individual character pins in the Aulani “A” for $16 each (available in all characters except Gelatoni), a CookieAnn Aulani full-body plush bag for $60, a CookieAnn Aulani head bag for $30, and the 'Olu Mel Lug Skeeter bag for $65. Be on the lookout for the restock coming soon!