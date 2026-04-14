Photos: Duffy and Friends Shine in Tokyo DisneySea 25th Anniversary Sparkling Jubilee Merchandise Collection

New plush, apparel, and accessories celebrate the beloved characters ahead of the April 15 kickoff

There’s no celebration quite like one at Tokyo DisneySea, and for its 25th anniversary, the magic is getting even more adorable! As the “Sparkling Jubilee” officially kicks off on April 15, a brand-new collection featuring Duffy and his beloved friends has already arrived in stores, giving fans an early look at one of the most charming merchandise drops of the celebration.

At the heart of the collection is the full lineup of Duffy and Friends, including Duffy, ShellieMay, LinaBell, StellaLou, Olu Mel, CookieAnn, and Gelatoni. Each character appears in special anniversary-themed designs that reflect the sparkling, whimsical tone of the Jubilee, with soft pastel colors, shimmering accents, and nautical-inspired details that tie back to DisneySea.

The collection includes a wide range of apparel, with T-shirts showcasing the entire group in celebratory artwork that feels both cozy and collectible. As always, the plush toys are a standout, with each character dressed in exclusive 25th anniversary outfits that are sure to be highly sought after by longtime fans and collectors alike. Let’s take a look at the collection:

Apparel, Accessories and Souvenirs

Duffy and Friends Plush and Plush Accessories

Duffy and Friends have long held a special place in the hearts of Tokyo DisneySea fans. It’s not just about merchandise, it’s about storytelling, connection, and the joy of bringing these characters into your own world. As the 25th anniversary celebration begins, this collection delivers fun, friends and a bit of whimsy to celebrate a magical milestone for the park.

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