Air Canada Expands Offers and Rewards for Walt Disney World Vacations
Check out how you can earn and spend Aeroplan points on your next Most Magical adventure.
Air Canada, the official Canadian airline of Walt Disney World, is offering several ways you can get even more out of your Disney vacation.
What’s Happening:
- Air Canada is ramping up their partnership with Walt Disney World by offering travelers even more ways to get the most out of their magical vacations.
- As the official Canadian airline of Walt Disney World Resort, passengers looking to book trips to Central Florida can take advantage of several offers now available.
- The airline's Aeroplan reward points can now be used to book hotel and flight packages to the Most Magical Place on Earth. Additionally, families booking Walt Disney World Flight and Hotel packages can earn additional points just for booking.
- Families of four can earn up to 15,000 bonus Aeroplan points that can be redeemed for future travel or other experiences.
- Included in those other experiences are Walt Disney World offerings, like VIP viewing for Luminous: The Symphony of Us, Disney gift cards, and even Disney-themed luggage. Check out the full list on the Air Canada website.
- Pretty soon, travelers will also be able to enjoy perks at La Poutinerie hosted by Air Canada.
- Air Canada is also offering a one time bonus on Disney+ purchase, giving travelers 5 points per dollar spent. The offer does occur monthly, so splurging and buying a year of Disney+ is your best bet to make the most out of this offer.
- Speaking of Disney+, as you head towards your destination, Air Canada offers complimentary Disney+ access during flights.
- Air Canada is also set to debut a new Walt Disney World-inspired safety video, which you can check out a preview of below.
- Don’t miss out on these incredible ways to add a touch of magic to your journeys through the sky.
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