Tom Morrow 2.0 Discovers How Disney Parades Stay in Sync in Latest "Imagineer That!"
Using the template of the new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away of course!
Tom Morrow 2.0 can't experience the Tomorrowland Raceway at Magic Kingdom, so instead we get to go racing behind the scenes to look at how everything stays synced for a Disney parade.
What's Happening:
- A new edition of the popular webseries from Walt Disney Imagineering, Imagineer That!, has arrived.
- This time around, Tom Morrow 2.0 goes on an adventure to discover how the music and lights of a Disney Parks parade stay in sync.
- He is joined by his friends Clint and Bryan who show how this works in the new Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, where they reveal the big secret - they count to three and then press play!
- Okay, maybe that's a joke, but they do show off how everything works with a Linear Time Code (or LTC), and then venture into the park to show how everything is connected to the LTC.
- This includes parade floats, soundtracks, performer costumes, and even hidden speakers that all have to sync up and play the appropriate show elements and program based on the location of the parade.
- See how it all works in the new episode below.
- Imagineer That!, once a popular Disney Channel interstitial series has arrived on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel, reviving host Tom Morrow 2.0.
- Since his show has returned, we have looked at the Imagineering process, gone behind the scenes with giant rock formations at the Disney Parks, explored the smells of a Disney holiday parade, and discovered how trackless attractions work. You can see even more topics at our Imagineer That! landing.
- To visit Walt Disney World to see the new nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away along with the rest of the fun at each of the parks, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.